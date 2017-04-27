surveillance camera generic (2) (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland police want easier access to your home security cameras, but it only works if you voluntarily add your name to their growing list.



The online registration system, created by Motorola-owned provider crimereports.com, asks users for their name, address and information about their security cameras, including whether the camera is inside or outside the home.



Users can also go as far to give a URL for any website where their security footage is stored, along with log-in info for that site, though that information is not required to register.



Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson on Thursday said the idea is to streamline the gathering of evidence surrounding future crimes.



“Our investigators, if they’re looking at something in that area, will know that they can go knock on a door or make a phone call to see if they have any video that’s helpful,” he said. “It’s just kind of stepping into the 21st century of marrying technology with community-based policing and crowd sourcing investigations.”



Sgt. Simpson added registrants can opt out of the registry and delete their information off the list at any time.



Portland is not the first city to utilize such a system.



On its website, Crime Reports lists dozens of communities with active camera registrations, including the Keizer Police Department, the Buffalo Police Department and Chicago police, which rolled theirs out in February 2016.

Screenshot of CrimeReports for camera registration (Photo: KGW)

Back in 2014, lawmakers in New Jersey tried to take registration a step further, pushing a bill that would require all homeowners with security cameras to register them or face a $100 fine. That bill failed, and registration is optional.

“Given how there are lots of services out there to tie services together, it’s not too shocking,” Portland attorney Troy Sexton said of the registry.

Sexton added, what many may not realize, is that use of the list wouldn’t be legally limited to prosecuting crimes.

It could also be used in civil cases. As an example, he points to fender benders.

“If I was involved in a lawsuit that video would assist in prosecuting or defending my claims, that would be something I’d be interested in getting…and if I had a centralized list to go to like the Portland Police Bureau is proposing to do in this instance, it would make it very easy to me to find out where to go to get that video information,” he said.

Further, Sexton an attorney could subpoena the list as a whole, looking for relevant video, then subpoena footage from homes in the area connected to their case. Each action, he said, would cost about $35.

Still, he adds, such a sequence of events may not bother the type of person already willing and ready to give their information to police, for the purposes of fighting crime.

“They’re wanting to do the right thing. They’re wanting to stop crime, help keep their neighborhood safe,” said Sexton. “They’re probably not going to be the type of person who’s going to balk at the privacy considerations that may be at play here because they’re coming out, and they’re volunteering that information already.”

Sgt. Simpson agreed, reiterating the registry is voluntary, but cautioning those with overarching privacy concerns.

“This list isn’t public, but it’s not private,” he said.

