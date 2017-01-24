Matt McGaugh said he and his fiancee innocently walked into a Portland protest on inauguration night and they were hit by non-lethal rounds fired by police. (KGW) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man arrested at the Inauguration protest last Friday night plans to take legal action against the Portland Police Bureau.

Matt McGaugh and his fiancé were in downtown Portland celebrating their anniversary when they stumbled onto the protest.

“We put up a peace sign to the protesters,” he said. “At that point we started getting pelted in the back of the legs.”

Moments later officers dragged McGaugh behind the police line and arrested him.

“I was scared to death,” said McGaugh. “Didn’t know what was going on.”

McGaugh says he was confused because he was not part of the protest. He says he was trying to diffuse the volatile situation between officers and protesters.

“Without words saying don’t break windows,” he said. “Don’t destroy things like in the past.”

We took video of McGaugh’s encounter with officers and subsequent arrest to the Portland Police Bureau.

“There have been clear instructions given to everyone in the street it’s an unlawful assembly - you need to get out of the street and clear the area,” said Sergeant Pete Simpson. “Those who remain could face arrest – he remained.”

McGaugh has filed an official complaint with the Independent Police Review. He plans to file a lawsuit against the Portland Police Bureau.

“If there is ever a hint of a protest in Portland we’re not going near there and two – don’t turn your back on the police,” said McGaugh.

It is important to note charges were never filed against McGaugh. Authorities released him with two citations instead.



KGW