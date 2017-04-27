Portland death leads to drug raid in S.C.; 20 lbs. of synthetic opiod 'Pink' recovered

siren (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The death of an 18-year-old woman in Portland led federal drug agents across the country to an apartment complex in Greenville, S.C., where they found nearly 20 lbs. of the deadly street drug U47700, also known as Pink, according to U.S. Attorney Andy Moorman.

Moorman said the woman was found dead Feb. 16 in a Portland home. Authorities said U-47700 was found in the home, along with a package that had a bogus return address from Greenville. Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service began an investigation that led them to a different Greenville address.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson confirmed Thursday morning that a joint investigation is underway between PPB's drugs and vice division and Homeland Security Investigations. He did not release the woman's identity or elaborate on the circumstances of her death.

Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod, 28, and Ana Milena Barrero, 24, were charged with possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of U47700.

They are also charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute U47700, and using the United States mail to aid a drug trafficking crime.

"Pink" is a synthetic opioid pain medication. Even small doses of the drug can be deadly.

ICE, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating the case.

Assistant United States Attorneys Andy Moorman and Leesa Washington of the Greenville office are prosecuting the case.

Tesalon Felicien of The Greenville News and WYFF News 4's Corey Davis contributed to this report.

