Portland could see snow again Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. – We may not be out of the woods yet. There is a chance Portland will see snow on Friday.
KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino said cold temperatures Friday morning could bring wet snowflakes to the valley floor.
"It's possible there's a brief accumulation of about a 1/2" before temperatures warm into the 40s later in the morning and it all melts off," Zaffino said. "There's a much better chance of a 1/2" to an inch of accumulation above 500 to 1,000 feet."
Any snow that sticks should melt quickly as temperatures are expected to top 40 degrees by Friday afternoon.
Some areas around the metro area reported hail and snow showers Thursday afternoon, including parts of Gresham and Woodburn.
"I-5 North near Woodburn and I'm getting snow, sun and a rainbow at the same time," tweeted KGW viewer Noel Adams just before 5 p.m.
The good news: Saturday looks dry and partly sunny. And by Tuesday, the metro area will see a stretch of dry, warmer weather through the rest of the week.
Even better news: Spring is just a month away.
