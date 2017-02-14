NWCN
Police shooting leaves 17-year-old girl critically wounded

KING 5

Travis Pittman , KING 8:34 AM. PST February 14, 2017

SEATTLE - Authorities say a 17-year-old girl is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital following a police shooting in Arlington.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the girl arrived at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the shooting occurred as police responded to a disturbance call.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating. No other details were immediately released.

The shooting happened near E. Division Street and N. Olympic Avenue.

Associated Press


