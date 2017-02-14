An officer-involved shooting in Arlington, Wash., Feb. 14, 2017. (Credit: Everett Police Department)

SEATTLE - Authorities say a 17-year-old girl is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital following a police shooting in Arlington.



Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the girl arrived at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.



Investigators said the shooting occurred as police responded to a disturbance call.



The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating. No other details were immediately released.

The shooting happened near E. Division Street and N. Olympic Avenue.

Arlington PD (@ArlingtonWA) - OIS. Adult F/M to Harborview after disturbance call. pic.twitter.com/h2HzEmWMWM — Everett Police WA (@EverettPolice) February 14, 2017

Associated Press