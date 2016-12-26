Point Defiance ferry service suspended after captain suffers medical emergency

TACOMA, Wash. -- The Washington State Ferries suspended service until further notice on the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route after the captain had a medical emergency Saturday night.

A spokesman for the Washington State Ferries says that the medical emergency happened just moments before the vessel was about to depart the terminal.

Crew members on board were able to take control of the vessel immediately. As the captain fell, it appears a control panel was hit, causing damage to the dock.

Washington State Ferries spokesman says the crew used an AED before emergency responders arrived, taking the long-time employee to the hospital. The captain, who has been with the ferry service for many years, is currently recovering. WSF declined to release his name.

A part needs to be ordered to fix the broken dock, so the Point Defiance route will remain out of service, possibly through Monday.

Alternate routes, such as Southworth and Fauntleroy, are advised for access to and from Vashon Island. Ferry travel alerts can be found here.

Copyright 2016 KING