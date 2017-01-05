Planning a summer vacation? Head to Travel Expo 2017 in Tacoma

On January 6, the Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center will be taken over by hundreds of travel enthusiasts. Travel Expo 2017 is a trade show that puts dozens of different destinations under one roof.

Event organizer Al Lawati said families can learn about different vacation spots and discover new affordable options for summer getaways.

"People will be able to interact directly with the operators of different destinations and attractions," Lawati said.

There is also an opportunity to win a free trip! Alaska Airlines, a sponsor of the event is raffling off free round-trip flights to anywhere except Hawaii and Cuba.

Travel Expo 2017 also serves as an opportunity for vendors to get their name out into the public eye. Lawati said this helps businesses create brand awareness; "the state of Washington is the only state in the USA that does not have an official tourism office."

So what is the hottest destination right now? According to Lawati, it is right in our own backyard. "I would say Washington because most tourists that visit Seattle don't realize that there is so much more to do in addition to the city itself."

You can get tickets and learn more about Travel Expo 2017 here.

Copyright 2016 KING