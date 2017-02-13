Pierce County expected to adopt new flood maps

There have been more than 16 significant floods in the Puget Sound area since 1962, and Pierce County created the first flood zone map for the area in the 1980s. (Photo: KING)

Pierce County is expected to adopt new flood maps this week that will take effect March 7.

“There will be a little more than 800 homes that are going to be mapped in the high risk zone that have not been previously mapped and over 1,500 that are not going to be in that high risk zone that previously were,” said Dennis Dixon, a Pierce County engineer.

Dixon has been working on updating the maps since he took the job with the county nearly 20 years ago.

“It’s been very frustrating to get through this,” Dixon said. “I will be very relieved when we finally have this map.”

The first flood maps for cities in Pierce County rolled out in the 1980s, which means the maps haven’t been updated in about 30 years.

“I don’t want to pay, and I don’t need to pay,” said Lee Hill, a resident on Lagoon Lane in Gig Harbor that is coming out of the flood zone.

Hill said he’s argued for years that he doesn’t need to be in the flood zone. He’s also one many neighbors that can save some money on a risk policy.

“[They] could buy a preferred risk policy for maybe $300-$400 instead of $1,500 to $2,000,” said Dixon.

