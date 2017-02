A Pierce County Deputy was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a serious multi-car crash. Photo: Central Pierce Fire and Rescue (Photo: Custom)

PARKLAND, Wash. – A Pierce County Deputy was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a serious multi-car crash.

The deputy had to be extricated from the vehicle, but was alert while being transported. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

Crews including Central Pierce Fire and Rescue are on the scene assisting.

