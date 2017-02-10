PHOTOS: Boise's newest boutique hotel open for tours this weekend

Boise's newest hotel had an official grand opening today.
Mayor Dave Bieter and dozens more came out for the ribbon cutting at the Inn at 500 Capitol.
The hotel will be holding open houses and tours all Saturday between 4 and 8 p.m. and Sunday between 1 and 5 p.m.
Many of the 100-plus rooms are unique to Idaho.
The hotel is at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street and currently taking reservations.
