Close Photos and videos: February snow in Western Washington This video was shot on Capitol Hill around 7 p.m. Sunday. KING 7:32 PM. PST February 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WATCH: Meteorologist Ben Dery on expected lowland snow Still snowing & super windy!🌬❄☃ #k5winter #winterwonderland #northwestisbest #somuchsnow #doyouwanttobuildasnowmanA video posted by Katie (@ckj315) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:07pm PST Loading... Snow in Yelm, Wash. (Photo:jcman) Snow in northeast Olympia (Photo: kwygant) Snow in Western Washington (Photo: thatothernub) Sno-cicles by Timothy Trott Snow in Graham, Wash. (Photo: Tiffany Quatmann) Snow in Tumwater, Wash. (Photo: mrsagregor) Winter wonderland in Olympia (Photo: natchi1065) Snow in the front yard of KING 5's Joyce Taylor's house. (Photo: KING) Snow falling in Issaquah, Wash. (Photo: Becky WestBuck) Snow in Sumas, WA (Photo: Stephanie Wade) Lake Whatcom (Photo: twilkens) Snow in Eversen, WA (Photo: Cassie Van Boven) Snow at Lake Tapps in Graham, Washington (Photo: Lake Tapps Christian Church) Snow in Maple Falls, Wash. (Photo: kingkong) Snow and ice in Whatcom County. Snowman in Whatcom County (Photo: Keith Johnston) of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs