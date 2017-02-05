NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Photos and videos: February snow in Western Washington

This video was shot on Capitol Hill around 7 p.m. Sunday.

KING 7:32 PM. PST February 05, 2017


WATCH: Meteorologist Ben Dery on expected lowland snow


 

Loading...
of
Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories