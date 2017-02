(Photo: SPD)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- One of the Spokane Police K-9 units really got into the Valentine’s Day spirit by donning a pair of heart shaped glasses.

Likely with his human’s help, he also wrote a lovely poem for his fans:

Roses are red

Violets are blue

If you don't commit a felony

I won't chase you!

Happy Valentine’s Day to K-9 Cruz and the rest of SPD K-9!

KREM