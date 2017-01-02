Keeping your pets warm as temperatures drop

A dog enjoys the snow in Spokane.

When the temperatures get really cold, pets need to come inside!

SpokAnimal said there is no specific temperature to look out for, but if you feel like you need a heavy coat when you go outside, it means it is too cold for your pets to stay out there.

“They definitely want to let their animals out and then bring them back inside quickly, because it is dangerously cold,” said Dori Peck, the development director for SpokAnimal.

She said water is especially important during the winter, since pets can get dehydrated.

SpokAnimal does not handle animal protection, so if you do see an animal in distress, you are asked to call SCRAPS at 509-477-2532.

KREM