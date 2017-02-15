German shepherd crowned winner at Westminster dog show

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Just one year after coming so close, one year after she was favored to win, Rumor returned, and captured the highest honor in her sport.

The German shepherd won Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, one year after falling short to CJ, a German shorthaired pointer, in the same competition.

Rumor (GCH CH Lockenhaus' Rumor Has It V Kenlyn) is a five-and-a-half year old female, hailing from Edgerton, Wis., at Kenlyn Kennels, co-owned by Pamela McElheney and Kent Boyles, who is a breeder, owner, and handler.

Rumor the German shepherd won Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, one year after falling short to CJ, a German shorthaired pointer, in the same competition.

“Oh, man it’s unbelievable,” Boyles told reporters in a press conference after the show. “I’m not sure I have the words to describe it. It’s awesome. I don’t think we’re going to get the full gist of the whole experience until time passes by.”

Rumor displayed a large but lean and muscular frame, a rust coat with large swaths of deep black, and a nimble and graceful trot. The capacity crowd here swooned every time Rumor was shown on the Jumbotron, or every time she strolled around the floor.

Thomas H. Bradley III served as the judge and selected the winner from the field of seven contestants from the hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working, and terrier groups. Bradley selected Adrian the Irish setter as the Reserve Best in Show.

Bradley took his time with each breed, asking the handlers to circle the ring three times. He inspected each with his hands, and observed their movements as they strode through the pen.

Photos: Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2017

