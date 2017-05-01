'Amnesty Month' encourages Spokane Co. residents to license pets

"Amnesty Month" encourages residents to register their pets. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The beginning of May marks the start of the City of Spokane and Spokane County's “Amnesty Month”, which encourages pet owners to license their animals.

For the month of May, Spokane County Regional Animal Protections Service (SCRAPS), will waive late fees and fines for residents licensing their pets. The City of Spokane and Spokane County require all dogs and cats over the age of six months be licensed.

SCRAPS representatives said licensing pets not only keeps them safe, it increases chances of pets making it home safely if they become lost.

.@spokanecounty says getting pets licensed helps bring them home if they get lost or run away. pic.twitter.com/ugHE57bJE5 — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) May 1, 2017

Pet owners are required to license their pets every 12 months for the duration of their life.

Licensing a cat costs $15. The cost raises to $25 if the cat is not neutered. Licensing a dog costs $25 or $50 if the animal is not neutered. Licensing fees help fund adoption programs, which reduces the amount of euthanized animals.

Failing to license pets results in fines and late fees in addition to the normal cost of licensing a pet. Amnesty Month marks a time where additional fees and fines will be waived to entice more owners to register their pets.

Pet owners that fail to register their pets will be fined $200.

KREM