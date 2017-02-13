BEAVERTON, Ore. – A man was struck by a vehicle and killed along Highway 26 in Beaverton on Monday night, police said.
The crash occurred at around 10:40 p.m. near the Cornell exit. A man walked onto the highway and was struck by a car, police said.
The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes at Cornell Road. A detour was in place for drivers.
The man's name was not immediately released.
KGW
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs