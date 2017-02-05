NWCN
People potentially trapped in tent collapse at Mt. Spokane

Staff , KREM 1:59 PM. PST February 05, 2017

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. -- People are possibly trapped in a tent collapse at Mt. Spokane. 

According to Mt. Spokane, the tent collapsed near the Selkirk Lodge. 

