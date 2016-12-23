People of different faiths share holiday meal, distribute gifts for needy

SEATTLE -- Inside South Seattle’s Ethiopian Community Center, people from different faiths and backgrounds came together for a Friday night dinner. The secular event has become a tradition. Every December, dozens of volunteers prepare a meal and distribute gifts to low-income families as well as Seattle’s homeless community.

Leanna Ive helped put together backpacks filled with supplies for more than 40 kids.

"It's surprising how many kids are homeless or living in cars or living in temporary shelter," said Ive.

Ten-year-old Christian Klever spent money on a hot chocolate stand, and also organized a clothing drive. He was inspired to do something five years ago.

"We came here and I saw the homeless people, and I just couldn't resist, so I had to help," said Klever.

Nehath Sheriff is with the Muslim Community Resource Center. She spent the evening serving meals. Lately, she’s seen some negativity, and it has made her want to help even more.

"It's been an interesting year for sure, but you just have to be strong and keep doing what we normally do," said Sheriff.

Days ago, she saw the damage outside a mosque in Redmond. A sign there had been vandalized for the second time in the last month.

Inside the Ethiopian Community Center, Ive said, "We've had some volunteers who chose not to participate this year when they learned the Muslim community is providing the meal. They thought they'd rather participate in another activity. Others stepped forward even more, saying this is the kind of thing we want to do, we want to come together."

Coming together is what Sheriff wants to do.

The Muslim Community Resource Center has been participating in the event for the last five years and plans to keep that tradition going.

