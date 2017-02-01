PBOT will use road salt, expand plow routes

A salt spreader on a truck from Seattle. (Photo: Keely Chalmers, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – With more possible snow and ice in the forecast for the Portland area, Commissioner Dan Saltzman on Wednesday announced the bureau of transportation has obtained 100 tons of road salt to be used on at least three highly traveled corridors.

“This has been an exceptional winter,” Saltzman said. “While we can’t keep winter weather from hitting the Portland area, we as a community can do more to provide clearer, safer passage sooner in the aftermath of these winter storms.”

Crews will also increase the number of plow routes to include more public school bus routes, Saltzman said.

After a major snowstorm effectively paralyzed the city of Portland for a week in January, the Oregon Department of Transportation borrowed salt from the Washington State Department of Transportation to use on roads in the Portland metro area. Officials said it worked well.

Meanwhile, PBOT said it was not impressed after testing salt on the roads. Officials said it did not provide a significant improvement.

KGW