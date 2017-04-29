Payette man killed in crash west of Emmett

File image of Idaho State Police patrol car. (Photo: KTVB)

A man from Payette has died after a car crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Gem County.

It happened west of Emmett on Idaho Highway 52 near Star Lane.

Idaho State Police began investigating at about 3:50 a.m.

David Tellez, 33, was driving westbound in a 2004 Lincoln LS when it went off the right shoulder and rolled.

Tellez was thrown from the car, which came to rest in the lanes of travel, according to a release from ISP District 3 Patrol.

Tellez died at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Highway 52 was partially blocked for about four hours Saturday morning while crews worked to clear the area.

KTVB