Payette man killed in crash west of Emmett

A man from Payette has died after a car crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Gem County.
It happened west of Emmett on Idaho Highway 52 near Star Lane.
Idaho State Police began investigating at about 3:50 a.m.
David Tellez, 33, was driving westbound in a 2004 Lincoln LS when it went off the right shoulder and rolled.
Tellez was thrown from the car, which came to rest in the lanes of travel, according to a release from ISP District 3 Patrol.
Tellez died at the scene.
Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 52 was partially blocked for about four hours Saturday morning while crews worked to clear the area.
