Payette County warns residents to be ready to evacuate

Snake River ice dam (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB First Person)

The Payette County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be prepared to evacuate because of a flooding threat.

The sheriff's office is monitoring an ice jam in the Snake River.

A warning went out to people who live in the low-lying areas along the Snake River, and today it began rising rapidly -- at one point rising two feet during one hour. Trees also began to fall into the river adding to the ice jam.

Right now, the sheriff's office says there are about five houses along the river that are expected to flood, but that number could grow as the ice jam extends.

"As that ice jam builds and continues to build back right now, it's back right now, it's back to the confluence of the Payette River and the Snake River," said Lt. Andy Creech with the Payette County Sheriff's Office. "The ice jam could continue to build up the Payette River and begin to backup the Payette River, which can affect many more as it comes near the city of Payette."

The sheriff's office says there is a separate ice jam in the Payette River. The water is still flowing in that area, but the water is close to the bank. The sheriff's office has alerted people living in that area to be prepared if flooding begins.

Copyright 2016 KTVB