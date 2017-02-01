Pastors welcome rainbow flag thief to church

The pastors at Edmonds Lutheran Church will replace the rainbow flag if it gets stolen again. (Photo: KING)

EDMONDS, Wash. – The pastors of Edmonds Lutheran Church have a message for the thief who stole their rainbow LGBT pride flag: if you keep stealing it, we'll keep replacing it.

Oh, and you're also welcome to attend church.

"We'd love to have a conversation with you about this," said Tim Oleson, one of the church's pastors. "We're resilient. We'll keep putting more flags up."

The pastors flew the rainbow flag on the outside sign about two weeks ago. The next morning, they discovered it was placed on the ground.

Two days later, the flag was missing completely. In its place, someone left a cardboard sign referencing scripture that some use to claim the Bible refers to homosexuality as an "abomination."

The church responded with its own sign: another passage from Levitcus that says, "the foreigner must be treated like one of your own."

The church ordered five more rainbow flags and plans to fly them in the coming weeks.

