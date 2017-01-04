Parks and Recreation director says plowing parks a priority

A snowplow clears a parking lot. (Photo: KTVB)

The Ada County Highway District says they are doing all they can to prepare for this potentially record setting storm.

ACHD's first priority is clearing all major roads, intersections, bridges, overpasses, emergency facilities and schools zones within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Boise Parks and Recreation also has crews putting in 10-hour shifts to make sure parks and community facilities are cleared.

Parks Director Doug Holloway has been very busy in recent weeks.

Holloway says the first priority for the department is keeping the Greenbelt clear, not only because it's a popular spot to recreate, but the pathway serves as a commuter for residents.

Next, facilities that have a lot of public access like Fort Boise, the Senior Center, Zoo Boise and Ice World will be plowed.

Holloway says these past few weeks of storms have put a strain on services, and he is looking to add possibly more staff, equipment, or contract out with different companies next year to better prepare for winter.

“It’s impossible to get every walk way in every parking lot we have, we have 92 or 93 different park cites all over the city,” said Holloway. “So some of those smaller neighborhood parks we will never get to, but we have a crew of 39 employees that come out every day, that come out in significant snowfall, anything an inch and more we call our crew out at four in the morning.”

Holloway added clearing all walkways that have public bathrooms is also a priority.

