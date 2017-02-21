Parents of rescued toddler upset, confused after son taken into custody

(Photo: KGW Sky8)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- There are so many questions about how a Northeast Portland toddler disappeared from his home over the weekend that the Department of Human Services is now investigating.

Two-year-old River Schomaker is in protective custody and hasn't seen his parents since officials plucked him from blackberry bushes, six hours after his mother said he must have wandered out of the house.

Those parents, 27-year-old Hollian Markusen and 28-year-old Aaron Schomaker, are awaiting a Tuesday DHS hearing to find out what's next for their son. They have virtually no criminal history in Oregon, except each has a DUI charge that was cleared through a diversion program.

Viewers on Saturday afternoon breathed a huge sigh of relief at the moment River, barefoot and wearing just a onesie, was sniffed out by a search dog. He was found in a dangerous mess of blackberry bushes behind Pacific Market on Northeast 67th Avenue, near Halsey Street. He was only a block from home, but he was out in the elements for hours.

"To think that he was running around in these bushes, just thank God he's OK," said neighbor Shannon Kleflin, who watched the search from her front window.

While River's mother told police she woke up around 6 a.m. to he was gone, Kleflin says her neighbor saw the toddler much, much earlier, but assumed a parent was nearby.

"My neighbor said he looked out the window about 1 a.m or 2 a.m. in the morning and saw the little boy playing in between the two cars here, and then he took off up the street," Kleflin recalled.

Other neighbors told KGW they're suspicious of the situation. They said they saw and heard Markusen calling her son's name outside in the street at 11 p.m. the night before.

KGW spoke to both parents at their Northeast 67th Avenue home on Monday. They declined to talk on camera. Visibly shaken, they said they haven't been allowed to see River since his rescue.

Markusen was crying while Schomaker explained they're upset and confused about why their son has been put in protective custody. They said it's a harsh response, and sometimes kids just get out. Schomaker said River had never been tall enough to reach the front door handle before now.

"You don't want to hear that the parents did something bad, but you also don't want to hear them demonized in the event it was an accident," said Dax Mayer, a neighbor who watched the rescue with relief.

This isn't the first time a young child escaping in Oregon made the news.

In January 2016, a Newport toddler slipped away from his parents at a community center and started running down the center of a lane on Oregon Highway 101, luckily in front of a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy who scooped him up to safety. The parents had been frantically looking for him and it was deemed an accident.

In 2011, a toddler was taken from a North Portland home and found hours later with a woman wearing only men's underwear and a tank top, wandering up and down Mississippi Avenue, police said.

According to the DHS website, police can put kids into protective custody and then investigate the family history, condition of the home and whether any abuse has been going on. Less than 10 percent of total child abuse reports result in a child being removed from home and placed in relative or substitute care.

Schomaker told KGW the couple has already started working to better child-proof the home, and they hope to get their son back soon.

