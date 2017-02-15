Paralyzed BPD officer honored at Denver hockey game

Cpl. Kevin Holtry (Photo: Denver Men's Hockey)

DENVER -- Injured Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry was honored Friday night at a hockey game in Denver, where he is continuing to recover after being shot by a fugitive last year.

"We were honored to have BPD hero Kevin Holtry perform last night's ceremonial puck drop!" the Denver University Pioneers men's hockey team posted on its Facebook page.

The officer took a break from his rehab at Craig Hospital in Denver to attend the game, in which the DU Pioneers beat Colorado College.

A photo posted on the page shows Hoiltry in a wheelchair, wearing a Denver jersey.

Holtry has been in Denver since last month. He was paralyzed from the waist down and lost his left leg when he was shot multiple times during a search for 33-year-old Marco Romero in Boise's Central Rim neighborhood. Romero, who had just been released from prison, was wanted in another shooting in Meridian days before.

Both Holtry and Cpl. Chris Davis were struck by Romero's bullets before the fugitive was shot and killed. A police K-9 named Jardo was also hit, and died from his injuries days later.

Holtry has said he hopes to regain feeling in his legs after going through Craig Hospital's intensive rehab process.

