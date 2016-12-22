Oregon City girl hands out 'blessing bags' to homeless people

OREGON CITY, Ore. -- A little girl from Oregon City is trying to spread the holiday love to some of the people who need it most this time of year.

Hundreds of bags, and thousands of dollars raised, all from the efforts of one little girl. Sam Justus is bent on bringing her "blessing bags" to those who are less fortunate.

“We decided to do it because we thought that a lot of homeless people can feel stressed or bad on Christmas, so this might make them feel good about their self and feel the magic of Christmas,” said Sam.

Thanks to Sam, and all the people who donated to her GoFundMe campaign, folks who have no place to call home this holiday may have something to smile about. This week she and around 15 others handed out blankets and blessing bags filled with food and necessities.

“In the food one there was like goldfish, pudding, fruit cups and couple of other things. The items one, there was ear plugs just in case it gets loud, wool socks and a couple other things,” said Sam.

The goal was to raise $750, but Sam ended up raising about $2000 overall. Her friend Ally Mcnulty got in on the giving this week too.

“A bunch of them were saying you're awesome, thank you, god bless you, stuff like that,” said Mcnulty.

It was all about caring for others.

“I hope they feel good about themselves and that everybody is special in their own unique way,” Mcnulty said.

While it was a step out of their comfort zones in the beginning, they've learned a lot. People are just people.

“It was kind of a little scary because some of them looked scary,” said Sam. “But they're not that scary at all after you go up and talk to them.”

“You're not too young to make a big difference in the world,” added Mcnulty.

They were only able to give out about 150 of their 300 blessing bags this week. They plan to give out the rest sometime in January.

