One person dead after rollover crash on Barbur Boulevard

(Photo: Katherine Cook / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- One person is dead after a car went off the road and down a ravine on Barbur Boulevard just south of Capitol Highway.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Barbur Boulevard is closed northbound from Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard and southbound from Highway 10. Portland Police said that traffic "will be impacted for some time."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KGW