portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was killed and his wife was injured in a rollover crash in Southeast Portland Friday night.

The crash occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at Southeast 9th Avenue and Tenino Street. The driver ran into several parked cars before rolling his vehicle. Police say he may have suffered a medical event.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was taken by ambulance to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Their names will be released on Saturday, police said.

Traffic in the area was temporarily disrupted. An investigation is ongoing.

KGW