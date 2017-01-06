PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was killed and his wife was injured in a rollover crash in Southeast Portland Friday night.
The crash occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at Southeast 9th Avenue and Tenino Street. The driver ran into several parked cars before rolling his vehicle. Police say he may have suffered a medical event.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was taken by ambulance to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Their names will be released on Saturday, police said.
Traffic in the area was temporarily disrupted. An investigation is ongoing.
