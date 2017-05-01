The scene of a stabbing on UT campus Monday. (Photo: Jillian Gaier, KVUE)

One student has died and multiple others are injured after campus police said a 21-year-old student allegedly stabbed them near the Gregory Gymnasium at the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.

All classes and events on campus are canceled for the rest of the day while police investigate.

Austin police said one person -- later identified as Kendrex White -- is in custody after the stabbing which happened at around 1:46 p.m.

Witnesses tell KVUE this is the suspect in the UT stabbing that killed one person Monday. (Photo: Brandy Pena)

UT police said that after responding to the scene, they found White with a large "Bowie-style hunting knife." Shortly after that, they detained him. he has not been charged with a crime yet.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that three other people were taken to the hospital. An additional one or two people have minor injuries and have not been taken to the hospital, according to ATCEMS.

The stabbing victims were described as male students.

At 3:15 p.m., UT police said there was no longer a threat to campus.

Despite rumors of incidents near 24th Street and 26th Street in West Campus, the Austin Police Department said they area not credible.

Per @UTAustinPolice, rumors of incident(s) near 24th/26th in West Campus were not credible. No ongoing threats at this time. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) May 1, 2017

UT police said concerned parents should call 1-866-657-9400.

UT President Greg Fenves said the investigation is ongoing.

The UT Counseling and Mental Health Center has extended their hours in light of the violent attack. They will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The 24-hour hotline can also be reached at 512-471-2255.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on the stabbing reported on campus and the first responder shot in Dallas:

"Our prayers go out to all those affected by today's tragic events.' said Gov. Abbott. "I have been briefed by the Department of Public Safety on both incidents, and have also talked to University o Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves. As the investigations into these heinous crimes continue, I have offered all available state resources to both Dallas and the University of Texas to assist in any effort."

A photo of a stabbing victim. (Photo: Jillian Gaier, KVUE)

