One mumps case reported in Okanogan Co.

Idaho school's vaccination records (Photo: KTVB)

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. – Okanogan County Public Health confirmed Tuesday that one adult is sick with the mumps in the county.

Mumps is a contagious disease that can cause long-term health problems. The virus is typically spread by coughing, sneezing or other contact with saliva from someone else who is infected.

Other Eastern Washington counties with confirmed mumps cases include Spokane County, Ferry County, Grant County and Stevens County.

Washington state mumps cases as of February 23, 2017. (Photo: Okanogan County Public Health, Okanogan County Public Health)

There are 503 confirmed cases in Washington state to date.

There is no treatment for mumps, but there is prevention. Health officials encourage people to get the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine and contact your healthcare provider for additional advice.

KREM