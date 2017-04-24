Drone video shows erosion in Okanogan Co.

Erosion on No Name Creek (Photo: KREM)

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – Drone video posted on Facebook by Okanogan Emergency Management shows extreme erosion at No Name Creek.

The video reportedly shows the aftermath of Omak Creek overflowing. Okanogan Emergency Management said it sent a large flow of water towards Omak Lake and eroded a once farmable field.

In the post they joked that No Name Creek should be renamed Impressive Erosion Creek.

KREM