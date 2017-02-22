Officials plan capture of wild horses in central Idaho

(Photo: Zach Stotland/KTVB)

CHALLIS, Idaho -- Federal officials say they plan to capture 150 wild horses starting later this month in central Idaho near Challis and remove about 50 for adoption.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in a news release Tuesday says the capture will likely go through mid-April using a large-scale bait trap operation.

Officials say the Challis Wild Horse Herd Management Area is under a court decree to maintain wild horse numbers within appropriate management levels.

Officials say that number is up to 253 horses, but the current population is over 280 horses.

Horses selected for adoption will be sent to the Challis Wild Horse Corrals, and mares released back into the wild will be treated with a fertility control vaccine.

Officials say the management area also includes priority sage grouse habitat.

Associated Press