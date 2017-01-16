Spencersonline.com photo: CMT Grab America By The Pu$$y Trump T Shirt

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Donald Trump-inspired T-shirt reading "Grab America by the pussy" was removed from a Lloyd Center store display after a photo of it went viral.

The shirt was put on display in the front of Spencer's Gifts late Saturday or early Sunday, according to Lloyd Center General Manager Bob Dye.

A Facebook post showing the Trump T-shirt display had hundreds of shares by Sunday afternoon. By Monday morning it was in the thousands.

"In case anyone still needed a reason to never walk into a Spencer's again, this is proudly being displayed in the front of their PDX store," the post reads. "Way to normalize sexual assault."

In case anyone still needed a reason to never walk into a Spencer's again, this is proudly being displayed in the front... Posted by Mary Numair on Saturday, January 14, 2017

"I find it equally as disturbing as everyone else," Dye said of the message on the shirt. "Regardless of which side of the political aisle you're on, it's extremely upsetting and it's wrong on every level."

Dye told KGW just after 10:30 Monday morning that the shirt had been moved from the front of the store to the rear, and was displayed facing the rear wall.

"The assistant manager at Spencer's spoke with me this morning and she agrees with me that it's offensive," he said. "We'd love to see it out of the store completely, but if it's been moved to the back, where it's barely visible, that's a plus."

He said the employee found a solution that kept the message hidden without violating her company's policy.

KGW is awaiting a reply from Spencer's.

The online description of the shirt reads: "He's done it again. The Donald grabbed America by the pu$$y this election, now you can too with this hilarious political tee!"

The shirt is sold out online.

KGW