O'Doherty's in North Spokane to close Saturday

O’Doherty’s in North Spokane will close this weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The owner of a Spokane restaurant is closing one of his branches and said it was partly because of the recent Washington state minimum wage hike.

On Jan. 1, Washington minimum wage rose to $11 an hour. This, after a statewide initiative vote in November.

O’Doherty’s on the north side of Spokane will close its doors on Saturday, owners say because of the wage hike.

The pub owner, Tim O’Dorherty said sales declined over the last year at the location on North Division Street, and when Initiative 1433 passed things got worse for their company.

He said with the minimum wage increase from $9.47 to $11 put their labor costs over the edge, and they decided to close.

Proponents of higher wages argue it is necessary to provide for basic living expenses, while opponents argue it will create high labor costs for employers.

That is what the owners of O’Dorhety said happened to them. They ask customers to come and cheer to six years of business on the north side until late Saturday.

The downtown and Spokane Valley locations of O’Doherty’s will stay open.

KREM