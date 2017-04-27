Washington State Patrol welcomes 49 new troopers, 4 K-9s

K-9 Ginger will join the Washington State Patrol where she will work with handler Trooper Randy Elkins in Spokane. (Photo: Washington State Patrol, Custom)

WASHINGTON – Forty-nine new Washington State Patrol troopers and four K-9s were sworn in Wednesday at the state capitol.

The new troopers completed over 1,000 hours of training to join the state patrol.

Today was an exciting day for the 49 new troopers who became part of the WSP family. It's going to be an honor serving alongside you. pic.twitter.com/fTkjjHgYsM — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) April 27, 2017

The four-legged officers, along with another K-9 and handler team from the King County Sheriff’s Office, completed 220 hours of specialized training. The new K-9s will aid the narcotics team.

“The Narcotics K-9 program is a vital part of one of our core missions in the Washington State Patrol, which is criminal interdiction. These dogs help law enforcement detect and apprehend those who transport and use illegal narcotics. They help us keep our schools and communities safe. These dogs work for the citizens of the State of Washington,” said Instructor Trooper Paul Woodside.

K-9 Ginger will join the Washington State Patrol in District 4 - Spokane.

K-9 Maximus will join the Washington State Patrol where he will work with handler Trooper Rodney Green in Bremerton. Washington State Patrol, Custom

K-9 Rocco will join the Washington State Patrol where he will work with handler Trooper Charlie Bates in Wenatchee. Washington State Patrol, Custom

K-9 Apollo will join the Washington State Patrol where he will work with handler Trooper Mike Rudy in Skagit. Washington State Patrol, Custom





