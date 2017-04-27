NWCN
Close

Washington State Patrol welcomes 49 new troopers, 4 K-9s

KREM 2 reports on the Washington State Patrol's new members.

Erin Robinson , KREM 4:24 PM. PDT April 27, 2017

WASHINGTON – Forty-nine new Washington State Patrol troopers and four K-9s were sworn in Wednesday at the state capitol.

The new troopers completed over 1,000 hours of training to join the state patrol.

 

 

The four-legged officers, along with another K-9 and handler team from the King County Sheriff’s Office, completed 220 hours of specialized training. The new K-9s will aid the narcotics team.

“The Narcotics K-9 program is a vital part of one of our core missions in the Washington State Patrol, which is criminal interdiction. These dogs help law enforcement detect and apprehend those who transport and use illegal narcotics. They help us keep our schools and communities safe. These dogs work for the citizens of the State of Washington,” said Instructor Trooper Paul Woodside. 

K-9 Ginger will join the Washington State Patrol in District 4 - Spokane. 

Loading...
of
Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

KREM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories