Take a tour through Seattle's most expensive condo

It has views where you don't mind seeing your neighbor.

"If you're dining at the table you have to get accustomed to, honey, please pass the salt and pepper and the Space Needle." Said Scott Wasner of Reallogics Sotheby's International Realty

A collaboration between renowned designer Gregory Carmichael and architect Rick Sundberg, this two-floor, 5,700 square foot penthouse in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood is not what you think when it comes to a condo.

"The goal in the design was to have it just flow and not have numerous rooms you would typical see in a condominium." Said Wasner.

That open concept style is everywhere, starting with the kitchen.

"The kitchen is really unique. The view from the kitchen sink is directly from the Space Needle." Said Moira Holley, co-listing agent for the home. "The finishes are limestone countertops and beautiful Afromosia cabinetry, all custom."

The Afromosia wood and other artisan materials give the home a very Zen-like feel.

"The finishes really complement the water and the mountains. It's Pacific Northwest timeless."

When you're not checking out the view, you can take in a movie in the home theater or shoot some pool in the family room.

Up the grand stairs case is a level dedicated for both working and relaxing.

"It was really designed as the owner's retreat." Said Holley.

"The library is situated off of the office. The only difficulty is trying to focus on your work."

The master bedroom comes with a fireplace and an unobstructed view of the Space Needle.

"The master bathroom includes a dry sauna, a soaking tub, heated floors, double vanity."

There's even a room dedicated for in-house massages.

"This home is offered completely turnkey and fully furnished with about 95 percent of the art." Said Holley.

But the real masterpiece in this penthouse is the 270-degree view.

"Whether it's a sunny or stormy day there's no lack of interesting thing to be following." Said Wasner.

And while the $13.8 million price tag may knock most people out of the running, whoever buys it will get a front row seat to Seattle.

"Whether you love water or watching the excitement of the city, this unit has it all."





Copyright 2017 KING