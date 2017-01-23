NWCN
90-year-old Western WA woman found safe

Erin Robinson , KREM 8:49 AM. PST January 23, 2017

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Bellevue Police took to Twitter to announce that 90-year-old Lucille Prior was found safe Monday morning. 

 

 

PREVIOUS: 

Bellevue Police are searching for 90-year-old Lucille Prior, who has been missing since 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe she is driving a grey 2016 Honda Accord with Washington license plate BBZ5019.

 

 

Prior is 5’1” and weighs 115 pounds. She is Caucasian, has white hair and green eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911.  

