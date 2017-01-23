Police are searching for 90-year-old Lucille Prior. (Photo: Custom)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Bellevue Police took to Twitter to announce that 90-year-old Lucille Prior was found safe Monday morning.

.Ms. Prior has been located and is safe. — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) January 23, 2017

PREVIOUS:

Bellevue Police are searching for 90-year-old Lucille Prior, who has been missing since 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe she is driving a grey 2016 Honda Accord with Washington license plate BBZ5019.

MISSING person, Lucille Prior, 90. Last seen this morning at 9 am. Poss. driving a Grey 2016 Honda Accord. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/9O42wr3mNE — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) January 23, 2017

Prior is 5’1” and weighs 115 pounds. She is Caucasian, has white hair and green eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911.

KREM