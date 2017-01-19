NWCN
Man, teen to appear in court in Washington officer shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS , KREM 6:39 AM. PST January 19, 2017

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A man and a teenage boy are set to appear in court Thursday in connection with the December shooting of a Mount Vernon police officer.

Ernesto Lee Rivas, a 44-year-old repeat felon, was formally charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of officer Mike McClaughry.

A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested with Rivas Dec. 15, was formally charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took place before the officer was shot.

In that shooting in the same Mount Vernon neighborhood, court documents say a man was wounded in the neck.

Court documents say Rivas is charged for allegedly shooting McClaughry in the head outside a home as McClaughry was responding to the first shooting.

The officer remains at a Seattle hospital in critical but stable condition.

Associated Press


