Former EWU football player shot 11 times in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. – A former Eastern Washington University football player is recovering after being shot 11 times on Monday.

Alden Gibbs Jr. was shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square. He is currently in the ICU struggling to walk again.

Gibbs was part of the 2010 National Championship Football team and graduated from EWU in 2012 with a degree in communication.

So far, more than $13,000 has been raised for his recovery.

