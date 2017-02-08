All east and west passes closed in western Washington

Mountain passes close (Photo: KREM)

All three east west mountain passes in Western Washington closed Wednesday night.

Stevens, Snoqualmie and White passes were all closed around 8:30 Wednesday night. Washington State troopers said there is no estimated time of reopening. All three passes have been closed due to avalanche danger. Highway 2 is also closed through Tumwater Canyon. The roadways will be reassessed Thursday morning.

All east/west WA mt. passes are closed for the night. Unknown ETA to open. Storm expected to continue into tomorrow. Be Safe! (SR 14 OPEN) — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 9, 2017

WSDOT officials said a avalanche was reported on Stevens Pass. Avalanche control is planned there from midnight to 4:00 a.m.

Cross state travel is only available through the Columbia River Gorge .

KREM