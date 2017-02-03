22-year-old visits 70 countries in 3 years

Follow Gleason adventures on Instagram @WTaylorAnthony

Taylor Gleason is not your average 22-year-old. Gleason is studying for law school and getting ready for the Marine Reserves boot camp, but that is just a small portion of what his life has consisted of recently. In the last few months, Gleason returned from visiting nearly 70 countries in 3 years.

He grew up in California and went to undergrad at UCLA. He worked through college and got his degree in three years, then decided to take the money he had saved so he could see the world.

“My favorite place that I’ve been to recently was Brazil for the Olympics. I think that alone was such an amazing experience,” Gleason said. “I had already been to about 65 countries before I did this and when I went there I was like, ‘Wow, this is one of my top 10 for sure’.”

“I loved Bali and Indonesia. I loved Cambodia. Australia. Portugal. Germany is amazing. Israel is also great,” Gleason said. “And then, ya know, you take it for granted but America is one of the greatest countries that there is. There’s just so much to see here.”

For his 20th birthday, he ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain. He spent his 21st birthday in North Korea.

As he prepares for law school, Gleason is living with his grandparents on Whidbey Island. They have been amazed by all his travels, but there was one that caught them off guard the most.

“The shock was North Korea, but that one took us off the board because we never expected that he would actually do it,” Taylor’s Grandma Patti Cooke said. “It would take me two and a half lifetimes to do what Taylor’s done in 22 years of his life.”

Among Taylor’s many stories he talks about the time he was robbed and beaten in Thailand, and how he was able to witness the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Incredibly, he’s only 22.

When he graduated college his Grandma gave him a Dr. Seuss book, ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go.’ It seems she was right.

