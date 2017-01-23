Brianna Judge (Photo: Clatsop County Sheriff's Office)

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a 23-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Jan. 10.

Brianna R. Judge was last seen that day just after she left her home in Elsie, an unincorporated community in Clatsop County near Highway 26.

Family members said she left the house after an argument with her boyfriend, and she didn't take her wallet, keys or cell phone. Judge was wearing calf-high boots, blue jeans, and a dark red hooded sweatshirt.

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office said Sunday her boots had been found, but did not release further details.

Judge is known to frequent the Seaside, Astoria, Beaverton and Portland areas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who knows where she is should call the sheriff’s office at 503-325-2061.

KGW