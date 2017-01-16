Wood stove fire kills one in Nez Perce Co.

Flames (Photo: AP GRAPHICS BANK)

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – One person was killed in a house fire in Peck on Sunday evening.

Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the house fire on Park Street following a report around 5:15 p.m.

The fire started while one of the homeowners was attempting to start a fire in their wood stove. The homeowner used an accelerant when the fire got out of control.

One of the homeowners was able to escape from the house, while the other homeowner became trapped and died inside.

The names of the victims will not be released until family can be notified.

