Peck boy dies after being accidentally shot

siren (Photo: KGW)

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A juvenile died in the hospital after he was accidentally shot Thursday night.

Nez Perce County deputies responded to a report of young male with a gunshot wound at a residence south of Peck.

Three juvenile males were in a bedroom playing when a gun was located. One of the juveniles attempted to move the gun to a safe location and the gun accidentally went off, with the bullet striking one of the juveniles.

The boy was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

KREM