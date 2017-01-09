New Crime Stoppers video offers tips to survive a shooting

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound

The recent airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale highlights the uncomfortable reality that even in a secure area, there's still a risk of an active shooter.

Crime Stoppers wants to help people fight back, by arming them with the skills to respond the instant a suspect pulls the trigger.

“A lot of it is what a lot of us cops have learned on the job,” said Jim Fuda, director of law enforcement services for Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The non-profit group just put together a video illustrating steps you can take to avoid becoming a shooting victim.

“We realized that these incidents were increasing. We also realized that because of budget cuts and because of lack of policemen on the street that a lot of proactive units were going away,” Fuda said.

He and others in the group started thinking seriously about making the video after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Crime Stoppers organizers pooled their knowledge and produced the video in December. Viewers are now sharing it well beyond Washington.

“You have precious seconds where the wrong decision can end up getting you killed, so we decided to do our best to try and educate the public,” Fuda said.

Crime Stoppers says it hopes to produce more of these videos on topics like human trafficking and cyber security.

