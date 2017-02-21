New, bigger Renton IKEA opens Wednesday

RENTON, Wash. -- The wait for an even bigger place to find fine, build-it-yourself Swedish furnishings is over.
The brand new IKEA store in Renton is opening Wednesday after two years of construction.
It has two floors and will feature a larger dining area.
The old building will be demolished to make room for more parking.
The new IKEA Renton opens tomorrow Feb. 22! Doors will open at 9am! https://t.co/i9SmIiYV19 pic.twitter.com/OefNdLwC0z— IKEA Renton (@IKEARenton) February 22, 2017
