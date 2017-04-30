NWCN
Close

Neighbor detained after man found stabbed to death in Hoodsport

KING 10:50 PM. PDT April 30, 2017

Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff's Office found a man dead with multiple stab wounds Sunday night in the rural community of Hoodsport. A woman who deputies believe is a neighbor of the victim has been detained.

The incident happened near Rainbow Way and Cod Place, according to a neighbor who contacted KING 5.  

A tweet by the department said more information will be released Monday morning after detectives arrive at the scene.

KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories