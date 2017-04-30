Neighbor detained after man found stabbed to death in Hoodsport

(Photo: Mason County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff's Office found a man dead with multiple stab wounds Sunday night in the rural community of Hoodsport. A woman who deputies believe is a neighbor of the victim has been detained.

The incident happened near Rainbow Way and Cod Place, according to a neighbor who contacted KING 5.

A tweet by the department said more information will be released Monday morning after detectives arrive at the scene.

Detectives on scene of stabbing in Hoodsport. 1 male deceased, 1 female detained. Investigation is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/Nyoihy1pwS — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) May 1, 2017

KING