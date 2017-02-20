National Parks are free on President's Day

Mount Rainier National Park

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on Presidents' Day, Monday.

As part of the park service’s centennial, national sites will be free to the public 10 days in 2017.

Out of the 120 sites and parks participating nationally, 15 are in Washington state - including Mount Rainier, North Cascades and Olympic National Forest.

The waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Reservation, camping, and tour fees will still be collected.

Other entrance-free dates in 2017:

- February 20: President’s Day

- April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week

- August 25: National Park Service Birthday

- September 30: National Public Lands Day

- November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

