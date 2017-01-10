Nampa's mayor issues emergency declaration

A snowplow works to clear a city street. (Photo: KTVB)

The City of Nampa is the latest Idaho community to issue an emergency declaration in response to the record amount of snow and the risk of flooding. Nampa Mayor Bob Henry signed the declaration this morning. It remains in effect until Jan. 19.

Henry declared an emergency after learning that two of the city's four snow plows are not working. The plows broke down after non-stop use for more than a month. Parts have been ordered to fix the plow, but they are not expected to arrive until the end of the week. A local machine shop is creating temporary blade parts that are expected to be available later today.

City crews are focusing their efforts to complete plowing of residential streets. Nearly all subdivisions and residential areas have been plowed before more snow fell last night. Crews are also continuing to check storm drains to prevent flooding.

