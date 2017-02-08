Nampa Police investigating 'suspicious' car fire

Nampa Police (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA -- Investigators are looking for information after a car caught fire in Nampa early Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported just before 12:30 a.m. on North Boundary Street near Orchard Avenue and Midland Boulevard.

Police say the fire started under suspicious circumstances. No one was injured.

Investigators do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information on the fire is urged to contact Nampa Police.

